Second time in a week, Namma Metro operations briefly halted as doors fail to close

According to BMRCL, the technical issue took place at Cubbon Park metro station around 7.36pm. (Express File)

Mamma Metro services on Purple line were halted for more than 17 minutes on Thursday after doors of a train at Cubbon Park did not close properly.

According to BMRCL, the technical issue took place at Cubbon Park metro station around 7.36pm.

“As a precautionary safety measure, commuters were safely deboarded at Cubbon Park Metro Station. This safety procedure took approximately 17 minutes to complete, resulting in a temporary delay to the subsequent five train services. The technical issue was promptly rectified by the Operations and Maintenance teams, and normal Metro services have now been fully restored across the Purple Line,” it said.