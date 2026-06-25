Second time in a week, Namma Metro operations briefly halted as doors fail to close

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Mamma Metro services on Purple line were halted for more than 17 minutes on Thursday after doors of a train at Cubbon Park did not close properly.
According to BMRCL, the technical issue took place at Cubbon Park metro station around 7.36pm.
“As a precautionary safety measure, commuters were safely deboarded at Cubbon Park Metro Station. This safety procedure took approximately 17 minutes to complete, resulting in a temporary delay to the subsequent five train services. The technical issue was promptly rectified by the Operations and Maintenance teams, and normal Metro services have now been fully restored across the Purple Line,” it said.
On Tuesday, Namma Metro operations on Purple line were affected due to technical glitch leading to operations being halted in the evening. The operations resumed on Wednesday morning.
The metro service transports about 9 to 10 lakh people everyday in Bengaluru, with the purple line catering to 4.5 lakh commuters. The Namma Metro staff were seen clearing the crowd with the help of police personnel at many metro stations. The metro services were affected at Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, Central college, Majestic and railway station metro stations.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
“I was travelling on the Purple Line this evening and missed today’s disruption by just a few minutes,” Bengaluru (South) MP Tejasvi Surya posted on X.
“I spoke to several fellow commuters and shared with them that I have written to the Commissioner of Railway Safety seeking an audit into the repeated disruptions. This is reportedly the 21st service disruption since January 2024.@BMRCL must explain why this keeps happening, make public the root cause of every incident, and tell Bengaluru what corrective measures have been taken. Commuters deserve transparency, accountability and a Metro they can rely on.”
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