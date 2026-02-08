Bengaluru’s Namma Metro fare hike on hold, claim BJP leaders; no communication yet, says BMRCL

With 5 per cent hike on Namma Metro ticket prices starting from Monday, February 9, BJP leaders, including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya Saturday, claimed that the Union Government has decided to freeze the fare hike. However, sources in Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that they have not received any official communication.

From February 9, BMRCL is scheduled to implement fare increases of Rs 1 to Rs 5 across all 10 fare zones under the annual automatic fare revision mechanism recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). The hike will raise the minimum fare to Rs 11 and the maximum fare to Rs 95.

The increase comes exactly one year after fares were raised by an average of 51.55 per cent before discounts and 46.39 per cent after discounts in February 2025, a move that drew sharp criticism from commuters, urban mobility experts, and opposition parties.

While Congress and BJP leaders engaged in mudslinging over responsibility for the hike, Tejasvi Surya said he spoke with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who said he would direct officials to keep the proposed hike on hold.

On X, Surya said, “Had a detailed phone conversation with Union MoHUA Minister Sri @mlkhattar Ji now, seeking his immediate intervention against the State Government’s unjust Bengaluru Metro fare hike proposed to start from Monday. I pointed out that Bengaluru already has the costliest Metro fares in India. Another hike would put public transport out of reach for lakhs of citizens and defeat its purpose. He has instructed that the proposed hike be kept on hold temporarily. It will not take effect from Monday.”

“He also assured a personal review of anomalies in the FFC and said a fresh committee can be considered if the State requests it. Grateful for his swift and sensitive response. This is yet another instance of Center prioritising commuter welfare, and stopping unreasonable hike from Cong Govt. The question now is simple. Will the State Government act in citizens’ interest or hide behind lies again? CM Siddaramaiah must act at once, formally initiate the process to get a new FFC, and facilitate early rationalisation of fares. Mr CM, please answer. Will you or won’t you?”

Joining Surya was Karnataka BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, former deputy chief minister Ashwathnarayan, who also said that fare hike will be put on hold. Ashoka said Khattar had assured him that he would personally review the shortcomings in the FFC’s recommendations and constitute a new committee to carry out a scientific and rational fare revision upon receiving a formal state request.

Karnataka Govt not responsible for fare hike, says Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Karnataka Government does not decide Metro fares. He said that under the Metro Railways (O&M) Act, 2002, fares are fixed by an independent Fare Fixation Committee constituted solely by the Government of India. As per Sections 36 and 37 of the Act, the Committee’s recommendations are binding on the metro administration, leaving no legal authority with the state government or BMRCL to override them.

Blaming Karnataka is, therefore, factually incorrect and deliberately misleading, he added. Siddaramaiah said the government has written to the Centre seeking to roll back the price hike.

However, sources in BMRCL told The Indian Express that no official communication had been received from the government on putting the hike on hold. “This (involvement in BMRCL administration) will set a bad precedent. The FFC report aligns with the BMRCL and aims to keep the metro system running. But if the government directs to withhold, then the Centre may fall under pressure to do it in other cities also,” an officer said.

The hike comes even as the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is likely to hold elections after 11 years, and political parties are now preparing. The last civic elections in Bengaluru city were held in August 2015, and the tenure ended in 2020. Since then, the polls have been delayed due to legal issues and governance restructuring.

The government has appointed administrators since then. Earlier, elections were held for 198 seats of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). After the formation of GBA, civic polls will be held for 369 wards in the city for the first time.