Bengaluru’s Namma Metro faces glitch in QR ticketing service, resolves in 20 minutes

The chatboat service helping Bengaluru’s Namma Metro commuters to purchase tickets using WhatsApp was down for 20 minutes from 8 pm Sunday night.

“There was a technical glitch at the backend. However, the issue was quickly resolved within 20 minutes,” said Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) chief public relations. officer Yashwanth Chavan.

Unable to book their tickets via WhatsApp, commuters had to stand in long queues at counters to buy tickets. According to the BMRCL official, the glitch was resolved by 8.20 PM and the WhatsApp ticketing process returned to normalcy.

The BMRCL introduced the chatbot-based QR ticketing system on November 1. It is the first metro service in the world to offer WhatsApp end-to-end ticketing system, which means Namma Metro users would not have to carry tokens or smart cards when travelling.

After entering the necessary details and making an online payment, a QR ticket is sent to the commuters’ phone number via WhatsApp. They can scan their respective QR tickets at the stations of entry and destination.

The QR tickets come with a discount of 5 per cent on the base fare and are widely used by metro commuters all over the city.