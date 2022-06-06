Bengaluru: NAL marks 55 years of 1.2m trisonic wind tunnel

The National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) in Bengaluru on Sunday marked 55 years of the 1.2mm trisonic wind tunnel, the only industrial wind tunnel providing the high-speed aerodynamic data for national aerospace programmes, both in the civil and military sectors.

Wind tunnels are used for simulating flight conditions in the laboratory. The NAL stated that the facility will continue to meet the experimental aerodynamic data requirement of future programmes.

“Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-NAL is currently working towards setting up a continuous wind tunnel facility to meet the increased demand for high speed experimental aerodynamic data. Practically each and every indigenously developed aerospace vehicle in the country has graduated out of this facility. To cater to the emerging requirements of the country, continual upgrades of the facility have been implemented in CSIR-NAL, leading to many state-of-the-art techniques related to high-speed wind tunnel testing mainly to improve the data quality, productivity and life extension of various components of the wind tunnel,” a statement from CSIR-NAL read.

The 1.2m trisonic wind tunnel was built by the CSIR between 1963 and 1967. The first blow-down (test) was conducted on May 29, 1967. The vision of the late Dr P Neelakantan, the first Director of CSIR-NAL, enabled the realisation of this facility, which is the major workhorse for all the national aerospace programmes. The highest speed of this tunnel is Mach 4.0 which is four times the speed of sound, the release said.

The mission of this facility is to provide advanced technology solutions to national aerospace programs, fighter aircraft, defence systems, launch vehicles and satellites and space systems.

This wind tunnel was primarily conceived for research and development in experimental aerodynamics. Subsequently, as the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) started the development of launch vehicles, missiles and aircraft, the need for high-speed wind tunnel tests in the 1.2m wind tunnel increased. To name a few, DRDO’s missiles such as Agni, Akaash, Prithvi, Pralay, SRSAM, LRSAM, ASTRA, NAG, LRAShM, BrahMos, Nirbhay, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, etc. were characterized in this facility.

Similarly, aerodynamic characterisation of the ISRO’s launch vehicles such as ASLV, PSLV, SLV, SSLV, GSLV, RLV and GAGANYAAN programmes were carried out extensively. The nation’s first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA-TEJAS) was conceived at this facility and now it is flying in the sky. Many weapon integration programmes on LCA, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, MiG aircraft etc., were successfully carried out in this facility.