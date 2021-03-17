Bengaluru: Mysuru Road-Kengeri metro extension likely to be operational by June

Once the extension is completed, seven more stations — Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Mailasandra, Kengeri bus terminal and Challaghatta — will be operational along the line. (Representational Image)

The long-pending work on the western extension of Bengaluru Metro is expected to be completed soon after the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) issued a notice informing fast tracking of work on the third rail traction system between Mysuru Road and Kengeri. Once commissioned by June as scheduled, travel time between Mysuru Road and Kengeri is expected to be around 15 minutes.

According to the BMRCL statement, the entire line connecting Mysuru Road Road to Kengeri will have 33 kilovolts of 750 volt DC current passed on to the viaduct during the test charging. “The testing which includes electrocuting the third rail, from which trains get the power, is underway since Tuesday,” a BMRCL official said.

Once the extension is completed, seven more stations — Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Mailasandra, Kengeri bus terminal and Challaghatta — will be operational along the line.

“Interior works in six stations (except Challaghatta) is expected to be completed within a month, while tests and trial runs will take place at the same time. Works at Challaghatta is expected to be completed by March 2021. Overall, extension works will be completed on time,” a senior official said.

Services between Majestic, Mysuru Road to be suspended from March 21 to 28

Namma Metro services between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Mysuru Road on the Purple Line will be suspended from March 21 to 28, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) informed on Wednesday.

This is in the wake of pre-commissioning works on Namma Metro’s Purple Line from Mysuru Road to Kengeri which includes modification works to the signalling system, officials said.

“However, on the Green Line, there will be no change in the train services between Nagasandra and Silk Institute stations,” BMRCL Chief PRO B L Yashvanth Chavan said.