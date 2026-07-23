Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway gets second toll hike in 4 months; check new rates

Commuters on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will pay higher toll charges from July 21 after NHAI announced its second rate revision in four months (File photo).

Commuters on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway are facing the second toll increase this year, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revising rates at the Kaniminike and Sheshagirihalli plazas just under three months after the last hike took effect on April 1. In the last three years since the inauguration of the expressway, the toll prices have increased by about 37 per cent.

The new rates came into effect from midnight on July 21 and apply to the six-lane Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch of NH-275, covering the Kaniminike plaza near Bengaluru Urban and the Sheshagirihalli plaza in Bengaluru South (formerly Ramanagara)

For cars, jeeps, vans and other light motor vehicles, a single trip now costs Rs 185, up from Rs 180. In March this year, the toll was Rs 175. In 2023, when the expressway was opened to the public, it was Rs 135. A same-day return ticket has climbed to Rs 275, and the monthly pass covering 50 trips now costs Rs 6,100, a jump of Rs 160 from the previous Rs 5,940. Residents within a 20-km radius of the plazas continue to get the local monthly pass at an unchanged Rs 360.