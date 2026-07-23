Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway gets second toll hike in 4 months; check new rates

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Commuters on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway are facing the second toll increase this year, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revising rates at the Kaniminike and Sheshagirihalli plazas just under three months after the last hike took effect on April 1. In the last three years since the inauguration of the expressway, the toll prices have increased by about 37 per cent.
The new rates came into effect from midnight on July 21 and apply to the six-lane Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch of NH-275, covering the Kaniminike plaza near Bengaluru Urban and the Sheshagirihalli plaza in Bengaluru South (formerly Ramanagara)
For cars, jeeps, vans and other light motor vehicles, a single trip now costs Rs 185, up from Rs 180. In March this year, the toll was Rs 175. In 2023, when the expressway was opened to the public, it was Rs 135. A same-day return ticket has climbed to Rs 275, and the monthly pass covering 50 trips now costs Rs 6,100, a jump of Rs 160 from the previous Rs 5,940. Residents within a 20-km radius of the plazas continue to get the local monthly pass at an unchanged Rs 360.
Light commercial vehicles, minibuses and light goods carriers will pay Rs 295 per trip, while two-axle trucks and buses now cost Rs 620. Three-axle commercial vehicles are charged Rs 675, heavy machinery and multi-axle vehicles (four to six axles) Rs 970, and the largest vehicles, those with seven or more axles, Rs 1,180 for a single journey.
NHAI has attributed the revision to a toll gazette notification issued in January 2023, along with fresh approval granted by the competent authority on July 18. An NHAI official said the rates reflect adjustments for the 2026-27 financial year on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch, which runs under the hybrid annuity model. In this public-private financing structure, the developer recovers costs partly through toll revenue and partly through annuity payments from the government.
On March 12, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project. The expressway reduces the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to about 75 minutes, according to officials. The 117-km road is being built at a cost of Rs 8,408 crore in two packages. Out of a total length of 117 km, 52 km is greenfield (a brand-new road constructed entirely from scratch on undeveloped, unused, or agricultural land), consisting of five bypasses that will reduce traffic congestion in neighbouring towns.
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