Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway: Dashcam captures alleged road rage attack on family

A family travelling on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway was allegedly assaulted in a suspected road-rage incident. The dashcam video of the attack has gone viral.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readJul 7, 2026 11:18 AM IST
A family travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Alto was allegedly assaulted after their vehicle was intercepted by a group of men.A family travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Alto was allegedly assaulted after their vehicle was intercepted by a group of men.
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A family travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Alto was allegedly assaulted on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway after their vehicle was intercepted by a group of men in a suspected road-rage incident. The attack, which was captured on the dashcam of a vehicle travelling behind, has sparked widespread attention on social media. The family reportedly included a man, his wife, their children and an elderly woman.

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