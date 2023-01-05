Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to be ready by Feb, Bengaluru-Chennai expressway by 2024: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said Thursday that the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway would be open by February and hinted that access to the road would not be free. He expected the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to be completed by March next year.

After holding an aerial inspection of the road works, Gadkari told a press conference, “If you need good roads, you will have to pay for it. These roads are going to save you fuel and time as well. We have built quality roads. You will remember me if you take the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway.”

Gadkari said the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway would decongest Bengaluru and make Mysuru an alternative destination for business and other economic activities. The Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor is a 10-lane project wherein four lanes—two lanes on both sides—have been proposed for the villages and towns attached to the highway while six lanes would lead directly to Mysuru from Bengaluru. Once the project is over, travel time would be just 70 minutes, he said.

The 117km road is being built at a cost of Rs 8,408 crore. Fifty-two kilometres of the expressway is a greenfield highway consisting of five bypasses to reduce traffic congestion in the towns. “I have also spoken to state government officials to come up with business-class buses and public transport systems, which can reduce the number of private vehicles on the road. Our priority is to promote the public transport system,” the minister said.

Shortened travel time will promote a lot of new investments in Mysuru and the IT industry can also flourish as real estate there is cheaper, Gadkari said. “It is up to the state governments to develop industrial clusters.”

Speaking about the flooding that took place on the expressway last year, Gadkari said that a technical team was studying it. “We will ensure that it doesn’t repeat. A road safety audit is also being carried out to prevent road accidents on the stretch,” he said.

Bengaluru-Chennai expressway by next year

Speaking about the Rs 16,730-crore Bengaluru-Chennai expressway, Gadkari said it would have eight lanes of 262 km and halve the travel time from five hours. He said the expressway’s 71 km stretch in Karnataka was being executed in three packages and was designed for 120 kmph speed. “By making this road, we will reduce the logistics costs. Already, 231 km of the construction is underway. By March 2024, we want to complete this project,” he added.

Satellite Town Ring Road

Gadkari said that Satellite Town Ring Road, being developed to decongest Bengaluru city under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, would eventually be linked to the Pune highway. The 288km road is being developed at a cost of Rs 13,139 crore and is designed for 100 kmph and it will allow commercial vehicles safe movement without entering Bengaluru city, the Union minister added. It will also provide connectivity to the proposed multimodal logistics park at Dobaspet and the proposed Pune-Bengaluru greenfield expressway.

Given the traffic congestion and inadequate land availability, the minister suggested that satellite townships along the highways would reduce the burden on Bengaluru.