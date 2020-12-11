Bengaluru: Muslim man donates land for Hanuman temple

Byregowda said the foundation stone of the temple has been laid and the construction, estimated to cost around Rs 1 crore, is expected to begin in full swing in January 2021.

In a remarkable example of communal harmony, a Bengaluru-based Muslim businessman has donated land worth nearly Rs 1 crore for expansion of a Hanuman temple at Hoskote taluk, some 35 kilometres from the city.

After the government ordered that Sri Veeranjaneyaswami Temple in Valagerepura has to make way for the expansion of the national highway (NH-75, Old Madras Road), the temple trust requested one H M G Basha, who runs a business in the cargo transport sector, if he could donate one gunta land. Basha’s land lies close to the temple that was built nearly three decades ago.

According to the president of the temple trust, MD Byregowda, they were confident that Basha would readily agree to donate his land as he has been a regular attendee of all festivities at the temple.

To their surprise, however, the businessman offered more land than they sought — around 1.5 guntas — citing that the additional space would help devotees move around the temple more freely.

“While we are uncertain about when we would live and perish, doing something for the benefit of others is better by all means than spreading hatred,” said Basha, adding his decision was supported by all his family members as well.

Basha said it is the political leaders who try to “create differences” among people for selfish interests while common people don’t see any distinction between Hindus and Muslims by heart.

Byregowda said the foundation stone of the temple has been laid and the construction, estimated to cost around Rs 1 crore, is expected to begin in full swing in January 2021.

Villagers have, meanwhile, made a poster hailing Basha and his family as the “latest example of communal harmony” from Karnataka, and are circulating its photographs widely.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd