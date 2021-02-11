Bengaluru: Musician bit by a snake after his performance at pub

The musician was bit by the snake when he was returning from the pub after his performance. (Express photo/Representational Image)

A Bengaluru-based musician, who was returning from a pub after his performance Tuesday night, was bitten by a snake and has been admitted to a private hospital, city’s civic body officials said.

The musician, Herbert Paul, is a lead guitarist at the Byg Brewski Brewing Company pub in Hennur road in north Bengaluru. He was bitten by a Russel’s Viper. According to his family members, he was returning after his performance at the pub when he was bitten by the snake. He is now admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Paul is a known musician in the city who is a guitarist, singer, and also stand-up comedian.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Prasanna Kumar, wildlife warden at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMPs) forest cell in Bengaluru Urban, said, “The incident has come to our notice but no one approached us to rescue Russel’s viper, which is commonly found in the city.”

Kumar further said that people need to be careful as this was the hatching season for snakes. “Russel’s viper is a commonly found snakes in Bengaluru. People should maintain a distance of at least 15 feet from the snake till experts from BBMP come and rescue them. These snakes are commonly found in areas like RR Nagar, JP Nagar, Nagarbhavi, Vidyaranyapura, and other areas,” he said.

“There are many cases of snake bites have been reported in the city and especially Russel’s Viper bite is very dangerous and poisonous. The Russel’s viper has haemotoxins which cause fluctuations in the heart rate of the person who got a bite from it. This snake movement is very less and found near rocks and bushes. It cannot be identified easily,” Prasanna said.

“Russel’s viper always hiss loudly comparing to other snakes before it bites anyone and lurks in the darkness. Viper is a ‘gentleman’ snake and only bites when it is disturbed by people. If it is calm there is no harm by it,” he explained.

The wildlife warden also requested the people to immediately alert the BBMP control room (080-22221188) or call his personal number 9902794711 if they find any snakes in their neighbourhood. The BBMP will send a snake rescue team immediately and leave it reptile in the forest, he said.