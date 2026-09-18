‘Marry me’: Man allegedly strangles partner after argument in Bengaluru

The police said the accused fled to Tamil Nadu before returning to Bengaluru, where they arrested him on September 16.

Written by: Atiya Firdos
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Sep 18, 2026 03:12 PM IST
Bengaluru murder case, Bengaluru partner murder, Assam man arrested Bengaluru, Naganathapura murder, Bengaluru murder news, partner killed Bengaluru, asphyxia death Bengaluru, Assam couple Bengaluru, Bengaluru crime news, Indian express newsThe police said the two had an argument after the woman questioned him about their relationship. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)
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A 28-year-old man from Assam allegedly murdered his partner and attempted to pass off her death as suicide in Bengaluru. The police arrested Munnadas, a resident of Lakhipur in Assam’s Cachar district, after the autopsy report indicated murder.

The police said Munnadas knew Champoodas, 21, also from Assam, and allegedly came to Bengaluru last month. They started living together in a rented house in Naganathapura.

On August 30, the house owner approached the police after finding Champoodas””s body wrapped in a saree inside the house. The police initially registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

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The post-mortem report, received on September 15, stated that the cause of death was asphyxia and that “violent asphyxia due to smothering could not be ruled out”. Based on the findings, the police converted the case into a murder investigation and began tracing Munnadas.

“We questioned people known to the deceased and the accused and gathered information through our sources,” a police officer said, adding that Munnadas had escaped to Tamil Nadu.

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They monitored his movements, then traced and arrested him on September 16 when he returned to Bengaluru.

During interrogation, Munnadas confessed to killing Champoodas, the police said.

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According to the police, Munnadas and Champoodas were married, and Champoodas had been separated from her husband.

Investigators said that the two had an argument after Champoodas questioned him about their relationship and asked him to marry her. Munnadas allegedly strangled her during the argument.

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The police said a missing person and kidnapping complaint had also been filed in Assam by Champoodas’ family in connection with her being brought to Bengaluru.

Munnadas was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are underway.

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