‘Marry me’: Man allegedly strangles partner after argument in Bengaluru

The police said the two had an argument after the woman questioned him about their relationship. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

A 28-year-old man from Assam allegedly murdered his partner and attempted to pass off her death as suicide in Bengaluru. The police arrested Munnadas, a resident of Lakhipur in Assam’s Cachar district, after the autopsy report indicated murder.

The police said Munnadas knew Champoodas, 21, also from Assam, and allegedly came to Bengaluru last month. They started living together in a rented house in Naganathapura.

On August 30, the house owner approached the police after finding Champoodas””s body wrapped in a saree inside the house. The police initially registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and sent the body for post-mortem examination.