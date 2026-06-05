Bengaluru woman, partner held for killing husband, burying body near lake

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A 21-year-old woman and her alleged lover have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and burying his body near a lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the police said on Friday.
The police identified the accused as Archana Chauhan and Parul Pal, both natives of West Bengal. The victim, Abhijit Pandit, 25, also from West Bengal, worked as a security guard in Bengaluru.
According to the police, Abhijit and Archana married three years ago after falling in love. However, the relationship strained in recent months after Abhijit learnt about Archana’s alleged relationship with Pal, leading to frequent quarrels between the couple, the police said.
The police said the case came to light after Archana approached the Rajanukunte police station on May 27 and filed a missing persons complaint, claiming that her husband had been untraceable for about a week.
As part of the investigation, the police questioned Pal, whose statements allegedly raised suspicion. During interrogation, he is said to have confessed to the crime and disclosed the location where the body had been buried.
According to police, Pal allegedly told investigators that two of his associates had consumed alcohol with Abhijit before strangling him with a rope. The police suspect that Archana was aware of the conspiracy and supported the plan to kill her husband.
Based on information provided by the accused, a police team recovered Abhijit’s decomposed body from an area near a lake in Linganahalli. The remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, the police said.
A senior police officer said the investigation is on to establish the sequence of events leading to the murder and the role played by each accused. Efforts are also underway to trace two other suspects believed to have directly participated in the killing.
The police are also examining call detail records, digital evidence and the movements of the accused before and after the murder.
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