Bengaluru woman, partner held for killing husband, burying body near lake

The case came to light after Archana Chauhan approached the Rajanukunte police station on May 27 and filed a missing persons complaint, claiming that her husband was untraceable.

By: Express News Service
3 min readBengaluruUpdated: Jun 5, 2026 04:34 PM IST
Bengaluru crime murderThe decomposed body of Abhijit Pandit, 25, who worked as a security guard in Bengaluru, was found in an area near a lake in Linganahalli. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 21-year-old woman and her alleged lover have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and burying his body near a lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the police said on Friday.

The police identified the accused as Archana Chauhan and Parul Pal, both natives of West Bengal. The victim, Abhijit Pandit, 25, also from West Bengal, worked as a security guard in Bengaluru.

According to the police, Abhijit and Archana married three years ago after falling in love. However, the relationship strained in recent months after Abhijit learnt about Archana’s alleged relationship with Pal, leading to frequent quarrels between the couple, the police said.

The police said the case came to light after Archana approached the Rajanukunte police station on May 27 and filed a missing persons complaint, claiming that her husband had been untraceable for about a week.

Also Read | Parents walk in on widowed daughter attempting suicide after smothering her children in Karnataka

As part of the investigation, the police questioned Pal, whose statements allegedly raised suspicion. During interrogation, he is said to have confessed to the crime and disclosed the location where the body had been buried.

According to police, Pal allegedly told investigators that two of his associates had consumed alcohol with Abhijit before strangling him with a rope. The police suspect that Archana was aware of the conspiracy and supported the plan to kill her husband.

Also Read | Mysuru woman killed for gold, accused used leopard attack theory to mislead police

Based on information provided by the accused, a police team recovered Abhijit’s decomposed body from an area near a lake in Linganahalli. The remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, the police said.

Story continues below this ad

A senior police officer said the investigation is on to establish the sequence of events leading to the murder and the role played by each accused. Efforts are also underway to trace two other suspects believed to have directly participated in the killing.

The police are also examining call detail records, digital evidence and the movements of the accused before and after the murder.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments