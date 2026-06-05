Bengaluru woman, partner held for killing husband, burying body near lake

The decomposed body of Abhijit Pandit, 25, who worked as a security guard in Bengaluru, was found in an area near a lake in Linganahalli. (Image generated using AI)

A 21-year-old woman and her alleged lover have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and burying his body near a lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the police said on Friday.

The police identified the accused as Archana Chauhan and Parul Pal, both natives of West Bengal. The victim, Abhijit Pandit, 25, also from West Bengal, worked as a security guard in Bengaluru.

According to the police, Abhijit and Archana married three years ago after falling in love. However, the relationship strained in recent months after Abhijit learnt about Archana’s alleged relationship with Pal, leading to frequent quarrels between the couple, the police said.