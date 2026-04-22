Online videos, belt, handcuff: How a Bengaluru woman planned a ‘western proposal’ to kill boyfriend

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The Bengaluru police, who arrested a woman Wednesday for allegedly killing her boyfriend by tying him up and setting him on fire, said the crime appears to be premeditated and they are investigating whether anyone else was involved.
On Tuesday, Prema was taken into custody for allegedly burning her boyfriend alive after luring him to a Bengaluru house with the promise of a “western-style proposal.”
A senior police officer said the sequence of events pointed to pre-planning. “She has been arrested. We are verifying all claims and examining digital and forensic evidence,” the officer said.
According to the Byadarahalli police, Kiran and Prema, both employees at a private telecom firm, had been in a relationship for nearly two years and had known each other for over four years. In recent weeks, Kiran had allegedly begun distancing himself after reconnecting with his former girlfriend, including attending her birthday celebration and sharing photos.
The police said this could have triggered a confrontation between them, after which Kiran blocked Prema’s phone number. They said Prema contacted him from another number and persuaded him to meet her, allegedly promising reconciliation and a surprise “western-style proposal” arrangement at a house in Anjananagar on Tuesday afternoon.
Once he arrived, she allegedly blindfolded him, tied him to a chair, and stuffed cloth into his mouth, telling him it was part of the surprise. She then poured petrol and kerosene on him and set him on fire, leading to his death on the spot, the police said.
According to police sources, Prema said during interrogation that she planned the murder over a couple of days and watched online videos to understand how to carry it out. She is also said to have bought items such as handcuffs and a belt online, which investigators believe were intended to restrain the victim.
After setting Kiran on fire, she allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by disposing of burnt remains and ash through a window. She initially misled the police, claiming she was in the bathroom when Kiran set himself on fire and that it was a suicide. However, investigators said forensic findings and crime scene reconstruction ruled out suicide.
The police said they have also recovered a video from her mobile phone, which is being analysed as part of the investigation. Further probe is underway to determine whether the accused acted alone or received assistance from others.
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