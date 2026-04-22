Online videos, belt, handcuff: How a Bengaluru woman planned a ‘western proposal’ to kill boyfriend

The Bengaluru police both employees at a private telecom firm, had been in a relationship for nearly two years and knew each other for over four years. Express Photo

The Bengaluru police, who arrested a woman Wednesday for allegedly killing her boyfriend by tying him up and setting him on fire, said the crime appears to be premeditated and they are investigating whether anyone else was involved.

On Tuesday, Prema was taken into custody for allegedly burning her boyfriend alive after luring him to a Bengaluru house with the promise of a “western-style proposal.”

A senior police officer said the sequence of events pointed to pre-planning. “She has been arrested. We are verifying all claims and examining digital and forensic evidence,” the officer said.

According to the Byadarahalli police, Kiran and Prema, both employees at a private telecom firm, had been in a relationship for nearly two years and had known each other for over four years. In recent weeks, Kiran had allegedly begun distancing himself after reconnecting with his former girlfriend, including attending her birthday celebration and sharing photos.