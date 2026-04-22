‘Blindfold, western-style proposal’: Bengaluru woman held for burning boyfriend alive

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A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly burning her boyfriend alive after luring him with the promise of a “western-style proposal” in Bengaluru.
According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at a house in Anjananagar under the Byadarahalli Police Station limits. The victim, identified as Kiran, 27, arrived at the house around 2 pm after being invited by the accused, Prerna, with whom he had been in a relationship for nearly 2 years. Both worked at a private telecom firm.
The police said Kiran planned the act in advance. She is said to have blindfolded Kiran and tied him to a chair under the pretext of staging a surprise proposal, reassuring him when he questioned the restraints. Investigators said she then removed his clothes, distracted him, and poured petrol and kerosene—procured earlier—before setting him on fire. He died on the spot.
The police said they have recovered a video of the incident recorded on the accused’s mobile phone, which is now part of the evidence being examined.
Initially, Prerna reportedly told the police she was in the bathroom and found that Kiran had set himself on fire once she came out. However, inconsistencies at the scene raised suspicion. “At first glance, it appeared to be a case of suicide, but the investigation established it was murder,” a senior police officer said.
Officers noted that the victim had arrived on a bike carrying only a bag and had not brought any flammable substance, further weakening the suicide claim. A subsequent inquiry confirmed that the fuel used in the crime had been purchased by the accused.
The police said the couple had a history of frequent arguments, with the accused suspecting that Kiran had been distancing himself. Investigators are now probing whether there were additional motives and if anyone else may have been involved.
Senior officers, including an assistant commissioner of police and a station inspector, visited the scene. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.
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