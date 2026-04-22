‘Blindfold, western-style proposal’: Bengaluru woman held for burning boyfriend alive

The victim, identified as Kiran, arrived at the house around 2 pm after being invited by the accused. Express Photo

A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly burning her boyfriend alive after luring him with the promise of a “western-style proposal” in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at a house in Anjananagar under the Byadarahalli Police Station limits. The victim, identified as Kiran, 27, arrived at the house around 2 pm after being invited by the accused, Prerna, with whom he had been in a relationship for nearly 2 years. Both worked at a private telecom firm.

The police said Kiran planned the act in advance. She is said to have blindfolded Kiran and tied him to a chair under the pretext of staging a surprise proposal, reassuring him when he questioned the restraints. Investigators said she then removed his clothes, distracted him, and poured petrol and kerosene—procured earlier—before setting him on fire. He died on the spot.