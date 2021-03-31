scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Latest news

Bengaluru municipal body gets new chief amid second wave of the pandemic

Senior bureaucrat Gaurav Gupta will replace N Manjunatha Prasad as the commissioner. Gupta, a 1990-batch IAS officer, had taken over as the administrator of BBMP in September last year after the term of the council came to an end.

Written by Ralph Alex Arakal | Bengaluru |
March 31, 2021 10:57:46 pm
BangaloreIn July 2020, the civic body had got a new chief when the total Covid-19 tally in Karnataka was edging past the one-lakh mark. (File photo)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the municipal body governing the Karnataka capital, will have a new commissioner and an administrator from April 1, as the city is witnessing a steady daily growth in new Covid-19 cases during what is being considered by many to be a second wave of the pandemic.

Senior bureaucrat Gaurav Gupta will replace N Manjunatha Prasad as the commissioner. Gupta, a 1990-batch IAS officer, had taken over as the administrator of BBMP in September last year after the term of the council came to an end.

Gupta is also placed with concurrent charge as the Additional Chief Secretary to the government’s commerce and industries department, according to a government notification issued on Wednesday.

Gaurav Gupta Guarav Gupta (Express photo)
Also Read |BBMP: Prime focus on zonal decentralisation as BBMP presents Rs 9,287.81 crore budget

Meanwhile, Prasad has been transferred to the post of Principal Secretary to the government’s revenue department, with concurrent charges of Disaster Management, Bhoomi, and Urban Property Ownership Records.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

With elections to the BBMP Council still pending, Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources Department) will take over as the BBMP administrator replacing Gupta.

Also Read |Bengaluru activists hopeful of citizen-friendly announcements ahead of BBMP 2021-22 budget

However, this is not the first time BBMP is witnessing a change in top personnel amid the pandemic. In July 2020, the civic body got a new chief, when the total Covid-19 tally in Karnataka was edging past the one-lakh mark. This time around, the cumulative caseload in the state is approaching the one-million mark.

As many as 13 other senior bureaucrats were also transferred to new positions through an order issued by James Tharakan, the Under Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 31: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x