Bengaluru municipal body gets new chief amid second wave of the pandemic

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the municipal body governing the Karnataka capital, will have a new commissioner and an administrator from April 1, as the city is witnessing a steady daily growth in new Covid-19 cases during what is being considered by many to be a second wave of the pandemic.

Just in| Gaurav Gupta posted as new BBMP Commissioner, as Rakesh Singh will replace him as BBMP Administrator. N Manjunatha Prasad transferred as Principal Secretary, Revenue Dept (Disaster Mgmt, Bhoomi & UPOR). @IndianExpress — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) March 31, 2021

Senior bureaucrat Gaurav Gupta will replace N Manjunatha Prasad as the commissioner. Gupta, a 1990-batch IAS officer, had taken over as the administrator of BBMP in September last year after the term of the council came to an end.

Gupta is also placed with concurrent charge as the Additional Chief Secretary to the government’s commerce and industries department, according to a government notification issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Prasad has been transferred to the post of Principal Secretary to the government’s revenue department, with concurrent charges of Disaster Management, Bhoomi, and Urban Property Ownership Records.

With elections to the BBMP Council still pending, Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources Department) will take over as the BBMP administrator replacing Gupta.

However, this is not the first time BBMP is witnessing a change in top personnel amid the pandemic. In July 2020, the civic body got a new chief, when the total Covid-19 tally in Karnataka was edging past the one-lakh mark. This time around, the cumulative caseload in the state is approaching the one-million mark.

As many as 13 other senior bureaucrats were also transferred to new positions through an order issued by James Tharakan, the Under Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.