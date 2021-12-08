Bengaluru: Most BMTC AC buses stay off roads as passenger demand plummets

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been running only 200 air-conditioned (AC) buses in the last few months, whereas the remaining 660 units of its 860-strong AC bus fleet have not been operated since the imposition of the pandemic-induced lockdown in March last year, sources said.

When asked why all the buses are not being put into service, a BMTC officer said there was hardly any demand for the buses on most routes. “During pre-Covid times, these buses used to cater to people employed in the Information Technology sector. But as many now work from home, there is no demand for these buses,” the BMTC officer told indianexpress.com.

The Vayu Vajra buses of the BMTC that operate between the Kempegowda International Airport and other parts of the city resumed services from July 31 this year.

“Around 58 buses are now operating to and from Kempegowda International Airport,” officials added.

Vayu Vajra (Volvo AC buses) buses run by the BMTC cater to several key locations in Bengaluru. They are also one of the most cost-effective ways to reach the airport. Vayu Vajra buses charge not more than Rs 336 (including GST) for a trip to Bengaluru airport.

Notably, ever since restrictions imposed during the second Covid-19 wave were relaxed, the BMTC has been operating only 5,000 of its 6,500 non-AC buses due to lower demand.

Another officer said the buses are in good condition as they regularly check and operate the buses within the depots. “The buses are in good condition apart from a few issues related to battery, oil and tyres. We are running these buses within the depots for a few hours on a regular basis,” the officer said.