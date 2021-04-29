Bengaluru BJP MP writes to Defence Minister seeking 1000-bed hospital in Karnataka

A medic collects swab sample of a man for COVID-19 test at BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Direct the armed forces to set up a 1000-bed hospital in the state in view of surge in Covid cases, appealed Bangalore Central Lok Sabha MP P C Mohan in a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Mohan said the state capital Bengaluru alone logged over 20,000 new infections in the last few days.

“Bengaluru has many defence establishments, including the Command Hospital run by the IAF and other medical formations. I request your kind self that armed forces units may hereby be instructed to set up Covid Care Centres, medical care centres and to reserve a portion of total beds to the general public,” Mohan wrote.

He also requested Singh to permit using the services of the armed forces in delivering medical logistics.

“Ever since the second wave hit the country and different mutant strains attacked us, there has been severe stress on the public and private healthcare system,” Mohan said,

Earlier this week, Bengaluru-based Whitefield Rising had appealed to the government to explore the possibility of adding more Covid centres in the city using resources from the armed forces. “Can we request the Air Force and the Army, which run hospitals and medical care centers to open up war front triage centers in Bengaluru as well,” the community of volunteers suggested.

“We might soon witness 500 people on a daily basis needing ICU and ventilator. What we need to do is to massively scale our medical care access, which is under severe stress now,” said Zibi Jamal, a Whitefield Rising volunteer.

The state has reported over 4.42 lakh new infections and 2,469 deaths in April. Over 2.75 lakh cases and 1,520 deaths were recorded in Bengaluru Urban alone, as per government data.