Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

The management of Bengaluru’s Mount Carmel College (MCC) was booked for holding a large-scale Independence Day celebration without police permission and causing traffic gridlock in the central business district on Monday.

According to the High Grounds police, around 6,000-8,000 people entered the campus when only 2,000 people had the permission to do so. Police also accused the college of selling tickets to its silver jubilee event despite having sought permission only for the Independence Day celebration.

The first information report, registered under Indian Penal Code sections 341(wrongful restraint), 283 (obstruction in public way), 290 (public nuisance) and 143 (unlawful assembly) on Monday, stated that the students sold tickets to the Independence Day event to outsiders for Rs 100 and that the visitors parked their vehicles on roads disrupting the traffic movement around Vasanth Nagar.

“The students were given 20 tickets worth Rs 100 each and were forced to sell it to visitors. Likewise over 10,000 tickets were distributed to students for selling, which attracted students from other colleges and also outsiders. A large chunk of visitors were also stopped at the gate after an unprecedented number of people gathered for the event. This led to chaos and traffic was distributed in all the roads leading to the college,” read the FIR.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the public relations officer of the college said, “The permission from police was obtained for up to 2,000 members, but the crowd actually outnumbered it leading to a commotion. In fact, the silver jubilee celebration is part of a year-long process and not specific to any date. The management is cooperating with the police and the government officials on the investigation.”