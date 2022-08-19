Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

The management of Bengaluru’s Mount Carmel College (MCC) was booked for holding a large-scale Independence Day celebration without police permission and causing traffic gridlock in the central business district on Monday.
According to the High Grounds police, around 6,000-8,000 people entered the campus when only 2,000 people had the permission to do so. Police also accused the college of selling tickets to its silver jubilee event despite having sought permission only for the Independence Day celebration.
The first information report, registered under Indian Penal Code sections 341(wrongful restraint), 283 (obstruction in public way), 290 (public nuisance) and 143 (unlawful assembly) on Monday, stated that the students sold tickets to the Independence Day event to outsiders for Rs 100 and that the visitors parked their vehicles on roads disrupting the traffic movement around Vasanth Nagar.
“The students were given 20 tickets worth Rs 100 each and were forced to sell it to visitors. Likewise over 10,000 tickets were distributed to students for selling, which attracted students from other colleges and also outsiders. A large chunk of visitors were also stopped at the gate after an unprecedented number of people gathered for the event. This led to chaos and traffic was distributed in all the roads leading to the college,” read the FIR.
Subscriber Only Stories
Speaking to indianexpress.com, the public relations officer of the college said, “The permission from police was obtained for up to 2,000 members, but the crowd actually outnumbered it leading to a commotion. In fact, the silver jubilee celebration is part of a year-long process and not specific to any date. The management is cooperating with the police and the government officials on the investigation.”
Rishi Sunak takes time out of campaign for Janmashtami temple visit in UK
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration
Rishi Sunak takes time out of campaign for Janmashtami temple visit in UK
As Salman Khan drops a cryptic picture with new hairstyle, fans decode the look
Top climate stories of this week: Designer flees Sicilian villa as wildfire nears, US passes landmark climate change law, and more
Punjab: Police crack kidnapping case, arrest 3 including woman in Mohali
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – Aquaculture
Man sends photo to daughter after meeting ‘someone’ famous. Leaves internet in splits
Android 13 update: List of companies which have announced support, eligible devices
Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show
In BJP rejig, two promotions and a signal to its Haryana leaders
Karnataka High Court issues contempt notices on failure to renotify Shivamogga forest land
Kerala governor terms move to appoint CPI(M) leader’s wife at Kannur varsity as “political”