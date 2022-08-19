scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Around 6,000-8,000 people entered the campus during the celebration when only 2,000 people were allowed and caused traffic gridlock in the city.

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Surat, ABVP, Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha, BJYM, Surat Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAccording to the FIR lodged in the case, the students were given 20 tickets worth Rs 100 each and were forced to sell it to visitors. (Representational)

The management of Bengaluru’s Mount Carmel College (MCC) was booked for holding a large-scale Independence Day celebration without police permission and causing traffic gridlock in the central business district on Monday.

According to the High Grounds police, around 6,000-8,000 people entered the campus when only 2,000 people had the permission to do so. Police also accused the college of selling tickets to its silver jubilee event despite having sought permission only for the Independence Day celebration.

The first information report, registered under Indian Penal Code sections 341(wrongful restraint), 283 (obstruction in public way), 290 (public nuisance) and 143 (unlawful assembly) on Monday, stated that the students sold tickets to the Independence Day event to outsiders for Rs 100 and that the visitors parked their vehicles on roads disrupting the traffic movement around Vasanth Nagar.

“The students were given 20 tickets worth Rs 100 each and were forced to sell it to visitors. Likewise over 10,000 tickets were distributed to students for selling, which attracted students from other colleges and also outsiders. A large chunk of visitors were also stopped at the gate after an unprecedented number of people gathered for the event. This led to chaos and traffic was distributed in all the roads leading to the college,” read the FIR.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform
More from Bangalore

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the public relations officer of the college said, “The permission from police was obtained for up to 2,000 members, but the crowd actually outnumbered it leading to a commotion. In fact, the silver jubilee celebration is part of a year-long process and not specific to any date. The management is cooperating with the police and the government officials on the investigation.”

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 04:35:00 pm
Next Story

Rishi Sunak takes time out of campaign for Janmashtami temple visit in UK

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

4

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
In BJP rejig, two promotions and a signal to its Haryana leaders
In BJP rejig, two promotions and a signal to its Haryana leaders
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
'Example of sabka prayas': PM as Goa becomes first state to be ‘Har Ghar Jal-certified’

'Example of sabka prayas': PM as Goa becomes first state to be ‘Har Ghar Jal-certified’

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma faces biggest test since IPO dud

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma faces biggest test since IPO dud

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

Buying a new phone? 5 things to keep in mind, with 5G support

Buying a new phone? 5 things to keep in mind, with 5G support

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail
ICYMI

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement