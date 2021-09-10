Bengaluru: Mother of boy who reported son’s missing arrested for murder

The mother of a 10-year-old boy — who filed an FIR last month to report the missing of her son — has been arrested by the Bengaluru Police for the murder of the boy.

Investigations by the MICO Layout police into the disappearance of the boy, as reported by his mother in August, have revealed that the boy was tortured and killed by the woman and two associates in February this year.

The investigation found that the body of an unidentified child, that was found in neighbouring Bargur in Tamil Nadu in February, was of the boy who was reported missing seven months later in Bengaluru by his mother.

In February this year, police in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu found the body of a 10-year-old boy who was allegedly tortured to death near a hill in the Bargur area. The body was found by local residents with a tonsured head, chilly powder in the mouth and burn marks all over.

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights had taken up the issue and demanded a regular status report from the police on the investigations.

However, no headway was made in the investigations in Tamil Nadu in the case until the MICO Layout police in Bengaluru began a probe into the missing complaint filed by the boy’s mother in the last week of August.

The probe found that the boy had been left by the mother — who was separated from her husband and was staying with a paramour identified as Sunil. The police, following constant interrogation of the paramour, learnt that the young boy was seen as a hindrance to the relationship of the duo.

The probe further found that the boy was tortured and killed in Bengaluru in February and his body was taken in a car rented from a private agency and dumped in the Bargur area. The paramour, the boy’s mother and another woman — associated with the paramour — travelled in the car to dispose the body, the probe found.

The paramour has a criminal record in Bengaluru, the police said.

“The mother of the boy and two others have been arrested. There is a match between the body that was found in Tamil Nadu and the missing boy. The woman approached the police nearly seven months after the boy went missing,” said a police official in the south east division of Bengaluru.