Bengaluru: More traffic restrictions in place to avoid crowds, flyovers to be sealed

The Bengaluru City Police has announced more restrictions for New Year celebrations in the city citing the emergence of cases linked to the new strain of coronavirus among returnees from the United Kingdom.

According to City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, prohibitory orders issued earlier was extended late evening on Wednesday to begin from 12 noon on December 31 till 6 am on January 1, 2021.

“All flyovers will be closed for traffic. Major signals and junctions will also be barricaded to regulate traffic across the city,” Pant said explaining the traffic restrictions that will be in place.

Meanwhile, the police have also clamped down on possible joyrides this time. “Unnecessary traveling, bike wheeling, and loitering on the streets are not allowed,” Pant added.

Further, the police have warned that any motorist caught indulging in reckless behaviour, driving under the influence of alcohol, or causing inconvenience to the public will be subjected to stringent disciplinary action. “Motorists suspected of drunken driving will be detained and will be subjected to a medical examination,” the police added.

At the same time, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) notified that parking will remain prohibited in and around Brigade Road, MG Road, Church Street, Museum Road, Rest House Park Road, Residency Road, and Indiranagar 100 Ft Road. “Vehicular movement will be restricted in and around MG Road with an exception only to vehicles of the police, and other essential and emergency services.

Several traffic diversions which will also be in place in the city are as follows:

Vehicles moving towards MG Road from Queens Road should take a left turn at Anil Kumble circle to proceed on Central Street, BRV junction, and right turn to enter Cubbon Road to reach Webbs Junction to move on MG road.

The traffic towards MG Road from Trinity junction has been redirected to take a right turn at Webbs junction to reach Manipal Centre and a left turn to proceed to Cubbon Road.

Vehicles moving towards Halasuru and Hosur Road from Cash Pharmacy junction have been asked to move on Museum road, SBI junction, St Mark’s Road, Anil Kumble Circle, BRV junction to reach Cubbon Road to proceed further.

“Request everyone to cooperate and comply with the guidelines,” Commissioner Pant added.