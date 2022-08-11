Bengaluru more than halves AC bus fleet, cites fuel costs and work from home in IT sector

August 11, 2022 8:52:59 pm
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has slashed its air-conditioned fleet from 834 to 373 buses owing to lack of demand, especially in the information technology belts of the Karnataka capital.
Speaking to indianexpress.com, a BMTC official attributed the low demand for buses to the fact that many IT professionals still work from home. Another official said the rising fuel costs and operational charges had also contributed to the sizing down of the air-conditioned fleet in the city.
“We have reduced the air-conditioned buses by more than half because we are not witnessing any demand from passengers, especially in the IT belts like Electronic City, Marathahalli and ITPL, among others. Ninety per cent of these buses are used by IT professionals. We saw a dip of more than 50 per cent in ridership this year despite offices reopening. Most of these IT professionals now choose to work from home and therefore there is no demand,” said the official.
Though the air-conditioned buses had their fares reduced six months ago, fewer passengers are travelling in them. It is not just the air-conditioned buses, however, that have lost patronage over the years. According to a 2019-20 report of the BMTC, the corporation had a total of 6,677 buses in 2017-18, 6,521 in 2018-19 and 6,159 in 2019-20.
Subscriber Only Stories
Air-conditioned bus services will be reinstated to full capacity once the demand picks up, the BMTC has assured.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATOPremium
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
Latest News
An amigo from Mexico: The President who wants PM Modi in a peace panel
Coldplay shares stage with Ukrainian rockstar Vakarchuk at Brussels concert
What the Pope should say to India
Haryana gets new ATM Fraud Investigation Cells; all ‘untrace cases’ to be reviewed
Add more sweetness to your day with vegan flourless brownie
Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt to release on this date
Morocco fire coach three months before World Cup kick- off
TMC doth protest too much, say rivals as its leaders declare: ‘Not all of us thieves’
Haryana Speaker inaugurates community centre named after freedom fighter Khudiram Bose
Maharashtra: I-T officials disguised as ‘baraatis’ raid 2 businessmen, recover cash and gold worth Rs 70 crore
Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves Singapore for Thailand after short-term visit pass expires: Report
Case against Suriya’s Jai Bhim quashed