Woman, 2 men assaulted by mob in Bengaluru over public smoking, FIR filed after viral video

A group of seven to eight local youths allegedly attacked the woman and the two men (Image generated using AI).

Acting on a viral video showing a group assaulting two men and a woman allegedly over public smoking, the DJ Halli police in Bengaluru Monday registered a suo motu case against unidentified people in connection with a late-night incident in Kanaka Nagar.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred Sunday night when the trio was standing outside a cafe and smoking. A group of seven to eight local youths allegedly approached them and questioned their actions, leading to a verbal altercation.

The police said the argument quickly escalated, with the group allegedly chasing the victims onto the road and assaulting them, causing brief panic in the area. Sources indicated that the victims were attacked without any clear provocation beyond the initial confrontation.