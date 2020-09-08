Bengaluru ‘moral-policing’: Congress leader arrested, actor says don’t want to pursue case

On Sunday, Kavitha Reddy had tendered an unconditional apology to Hegde.

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy was Tuesday arrested for allegedly harassing and abusing actor Samyuktha Hegde at a Bengaluru park on September 4.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior officer from HSR Layout police station said, “Kavitha Reddy was arrested based on the complaint by Samyuktha Hegde and released on station bail on the same day.”

Hegde, meanwhile, claimed on social media she no longer wanted to pursue her case against Reddy.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Hegde said: “I’ve consulted with my family and also keeping Kavitha Reddy’s age in mind, I am not interested and don’t want to pursue my case against her and I have formally requested the police yesterday about the same.”

The HSR Layout police, however, said Hegde was yet to formally approach them regarding this.

Hegde had named another person, Anil Reddy, a resident of HSR Layout area, in her complaint. In her social media post, she said she still hoped strong action would be taken against him. “However, I want to be clear: I still hope that strong action is taken against Anil Reddy and the others with him, who threatened and abused us at the park and made us feel so helpless. Nobody in the world has a right to make you feel like that and it will not be tolerated anymore,” she wrote.

Anil Reddy has not been arrested yet. Police officers said they are looking for him.

On Sunday, Kavitha Reddy had tendered an unconditional apology to Hegde. “I have always opposed moral policing. I realise my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake,” Reddy said in a tweet. “As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to and sincerely apologise to Samyuktha Hegde and her friends!”

Hegde called Reddy’s apology neither ‘satisfactory nor genuine’. “She had not taken down her posts or tweets for 16 hours after issuing a public apology which shows how casual she was about this apology and had clearly done this under pressure as it was affecting her public image and many of you have also pointed this out,” Hegde said in a statement on social media.

Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Reddy abused her and her friends for working out in their sports-wear at the Agara Lake in the city. She also accused a group of people ‘instigated by Reddy’ of threatening to label her a drug user, amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged drug links in the Kannada film industry.

