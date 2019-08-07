Bengaluru woman kills daughter, self by jumping off 20th floor

Allegedly unhappy with her married life, a 32-year-old model committed suicide in Bengaluru, after killing her daughter.

Advertising

The incident took place in an apartment in JP Nagar in Puttenahalli Monday night when the woman, identified as Jyoti Malani pushed her seven-year-old daughter to death from the terrace of the 20-floor building, before committing suicide by jumping off the building.

Also, the winner of the title ‘Shining Star’ in the Mrs India Karnataka -2019 beauty pageant, Jyoti had uploaded four videos of herself on social media before deciding to take the extreme step.

According to Puttenahalli police, the woman accused her husband Pankaj Sultania, a businessman who runs a chain of hardware shops in the city, of abuse. “At the same time, the couple had frequent arguments over Jyoti’s behaviour. The couple fought on Sunday as well after which Pankaj left the apartment to go to his brother’s house. This is when the deceased uploaded videos with her daughter and then killed herself and her daughter,” a senior police officer from the police station told indianexpress.com.

Advertising

The police arrested Pankaj on Tuesday after Jyoti’s brother lodged a case alleging the 40-year-old businessman of abetment to suicide under sections 306 and 107 of the Indian Penal Code. “We have questioned him (Pankaj) on the same and a thorough investigation is underway,” the police officer added.

According to the FIR lodged, Jyoti hails from Gwalior and had shifted to Bengaluru just before getting married to Pankaj in 2007, with whom she was in a relationship.

It can be recalled that in a similar incident last month, a 29-year-old woman had thrown her two-year-old son off the seventh floor of an apartment in RT Nagar before killing herself. The police had then booked a case against her husband Arihanth on similar charges and for alleged harassment.