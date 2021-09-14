Bengaluru: Mobility platform introduces e-autos from Indiranagar metro station to Embassy Golf Links

To overcome the first and last-mile connectivity issue to metro stations, a Bengaluru based AI-driven electric mobility platform MetroRide on Tuesday started electric autos between Indiranagar metro station and Embassy Golf Links (EGL) via 100 feet road in East Bengaluru.

According to the company, these rides cost a minimum of Rs 10 and enable customers to make their daily metro commute affordable, quick and carbon-free.

Girish Nagpal, CEO and co-founder of MetroRide, said, “we will be actively working with the government, Namma Metro and traffic authorities to ensure that our solution helps to decongest the city by enabling people to shift to greener commute solutions and shared mobility.”

The startup company said commuters can download the app and book rides to the metro station and EGL tech park. Another co-funder Kaaman Agarwal said, “Indiranagar is one of the important areas in Bengaluru. It is surrounded by tech parks and office spaces along with the bustling 100 Feet Road that caters to a lot of commuters.”

MetroRide is currently operational in three cities – Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi. “This will be the second station in Bengaluru we are launching. We normally deploy 15-30 autos per station based on the demand and the routes. Rs 10 is for the first kilometre beyond which we charge Rs 5 per kilometre,” Girish Nagpal said.

Nagpal said the Konankunte metro station to HM World City route is operational and in the next few days, MetroRide would be operational in Yelachenahalli station too.