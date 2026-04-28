Student accuses Bengaluru mobile shop owner and assistant of sexual harassment

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An engineering student has alleged that a mobile phone shop owner and his assistant in Bengaluru’s HAL area sexually harassed her, prompting the police to initiate an investigation.
According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Kundalahalli, had approached a mobile repair shop identified as CEL AP to fix her handset. The shop owner, Sameer, allegedly replaced the screen and retained the phone for camera repairs after charging Rs 3,800.
A week later, when the student returned to collect her phone, Sameer allegedly made obscene remarks about her body and passed sexually explicit comments. He is also accused of claiming that he sexually assaulted one of her friends at a hotel.
The police said that on April 6, Sameer attempted to contact the complainant over the phone. When she did not respond, he allegedly sent her sexually explicit and harassing messages on WhatsApp.
The harassment is said to have continued on April 28, when Sameer’s assistant, Naushad, also allegedly sent inappropriate messages to the student.
The student then approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.
A senior police officer confirmed that a case was registered at the HAL police station against the two accused and that they were questioned.
“The role of the assistant is being examined as part of the investigation,” the officer said.
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