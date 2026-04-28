Student accuses Bengaluru mobile shop owner and assistant of sexual harassment

The alleged harassment started a week after the woman approached the shop to repair her mobile phone. (Representational image created using AI)

An engineering student has alleged that a mobile phone shop owner and his assistant in Bengaluru’s HAL area sexually harassed her, prompting the police to initiate an investigation.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Kundalahalli, had approached a mobile repair shop identified as CEL AP to fix her handset. The shop owner, Sameer, allegedly replaced the screen and retained the phone for camera repairs after charging Rs 3,800.

A week later, when the student returned to collect her phone, Sameer allegedly made obscene remarks about her body and passed sexually explicit comments. He is also accused of claiming that he sexually assaulted one of her friends at a hotel.