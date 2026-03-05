Vanishing act with no digital footprint: PU students missing for a month, HC orders Bengaluru police to find them in a week

The police suspect the girls may have used their Aadhaar cards to travel on free bus services available for students (Image generated using AI).

Two pre-university girl students from Vidyaranyapura in north Bengaluru have been missing for more than a month, posing a challenge for the police and prompting their families to approach the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to trace them.

The police said the PU students, one in second year and the other in first, left their homes on January 31. Their families filed a complaint at the Vidyaranyapura and Yelahanka New Town police stations the following day after they failed to return.

According to sources, the girls left their mobile phones at home and did not carry cash or ATM cards. However, they were believed to have taken their Aadhaar cards and college bags before leaving. Investigators suspect they may have used their Aadhaar cards to travel on free bus services available for students. The police said searches have been carried out at more than 50 locations, but the students have not been traced so far.