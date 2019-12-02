Bengaluru: Missing Kerala techies found dead after 40 days

The two have been identified as Srilakshmi (21) and Abhijith Mohan (25), both hailing from Ernakulam, and working at a tech company in Bengaluru’s Electronic City The two have been identified as Srilakshmi (21) and Abhijith Mohan (25), both hailing from Ernakulam, and working at a tech company in Bengaluru’s Electronic City

Two software professionals who have been missing for over a month were found dead near a lake in Chintala Madiwala village near Hebbagodi in Bengaluru. The police on Friday recovered the bodies which were found in a highly decomposed state.

The two have been identified as Srilakshmi (21) and Abhijith Mohan (25), both hailing from Ernakulam, and working at a tech company in Bengaluru’s Electronic City. The police suspect the two were in a relationship and faced pressure from their families to end it.

Hebbagodi police inspector told indianexpress.com: “The incident looks like a suicide, but we have sent the bodies for the postmortem and the exact time and cause of their death is yet to be ascertained and we are awaiting the postmortem report.”

Hebbagodi police registered a case of unnatural death.

READ: Bengaluru police arrest criminal gang for honey trapping Karnataka politicians

According to the police, the couple went missing 40 days ago from the Parappana Agrahara police station jurisdiction where they were both staying in different paying guest accommodations. The girl’s family had filed a missing case on October 14.

Police say Srilakshmi spoke to her uncle Abhilash over phone and threatened to end their lives as they were unable to handle the pressure from both families. The families were unable to contact the two after the phone call.

After filing a complaint the girl’s family later approached the Karnataka High Court and filed a habeas corpus petition since the family was unable to trace her after more than three weeks.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd