Bengaluru: Miscreants snatch Mallikarjun Kharge’s daughter-in-law’s mobile phone

In an incident of mobile snatching, two bike-borne miscreants snatched the phone of Shruti P Kharge, wife of Congress MLA from Chittapur Priyank Kharge and daughter-in-law of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The incident happened when she was out for her morning walk in Sadashivnagar in Bengaluru Sunday.

Priyank Kharge’s personal assistant Pradeep S H filed a complaint with the police. According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place near the 8th Main in Sadashivnagar. Based on the complaint, the police have booked unidentified suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 392 (robbery).

According to the police, the IMEI number of the phone has been sent to all mobile service providers, asking them to be alert if the device is switched on. “There is no CCTV footage of the place available. We’re scanning the images from the surrounding areas,” the police explained.

Another police officer from the cybercrime department said depending only on the IMEI number could be a waste of time. “These days, the IMEI number of stolen mobiles can easily be replaced with a different number, making it impossible to trace the phone. Further, habitual offenders sell them in other states and that makes probes difficult due to technical issues,” the officer said.