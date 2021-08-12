Bengaluru: Miscreants burn cars parked at BJP MLA Satish Reddy’s residence

Miscreants, at around 1.30 am on Thursday, set two cars parked at the house of Bommanahalli BJP MLA Satish Reddy on fire.

“Both the cars that were set on fire were parked at the MLA’s house. An investigation is on and we will check CCTV footage and other pieces of evidence collected from the area,” a senior police official who visited the spot said.

The police added that preliminary investigation indicated that a group of men broke into the premises. “CCTV footage shows a group of men pouring fuel they had carried in cans on the vehicles (a Mahindra Thar and a Toyota Fortuner), lighting them, and then fleeing from the spot,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East), Srinath Mahadev Joshi, confirmed that a special team was formed to nab the culprits.

MLA Reddy said he had rushed out after hearing a loud noise. “It was possibly due to the explosion of the vehicle’s battery. My cars were up in flames by then. We doused the fire soon with the help of my watchman and police officers,” he added.