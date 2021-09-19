Bengaluru: Miscreants attack Hindu man, Muslim woman for travelling together on bike

In an alleged incident of moral policing in the IT capital Bengaluru, a Hindu man was thrashed for taking a Muslim woman on his two-wheeler to drop her home. Mico Layout police have arrested two men who allegedly assaulted the man and berated the woman for going with him.

The incident took place on Friday evening near Dairy circle when the miscreants stopped their bike and asked the woman why she was travelling with a man from another faith and also wearing a Burkha. They assaulted the man and forced the woman to share her family members’ numbers and called them to abuse them. Finally, the miscreants made the woman get off of the bike and forced her to take an auto-rickshaw back home.

The police said that the woman and the man are colleagues at a bank. As it was late on Friday evening, he was dropping her home. It was not the first time that he was dropping her but the attack came out of the blue, said the police.

The incident came to light only after it went viral on social media. Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Joshi Srinath Mahadev said, “after the video went viral we registered a case in SG Palya police station and arrested two persons within 12 hours after the incident.”

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeted: “In connection with the case of assault on a bike rider travelling along with a woman of different faith, @BlrCityPolice has acted swiftly, identified & secured 2 accused persons. A case is registered & legal action is initiated. My Govt. deals with such incidents with an iron hand.”