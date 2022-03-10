Bengaluru minority college allows students in hijab to attend class after govt clarification

(Written by Rishita Khanna)

With the state government clarifying to the Karnataka High Court that restrictions on religious attire will not apply to private, minority-run institutions, Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru has allowed pre-university students to attend class wearing the hijab along with the uniform.

The college had earlier requested an Amritdhari Sikh student in its pre-university section to remove her turban on the basis of an interpretation of the high court’s February 10 order barring religious clothing in colleges with uniforms or dress codes.

The college requested the Sikh student to remove her turban after being instructed by the state pre-university college department, following the court order, to disallow the hijab in classrooms. The college, however, did not force the Sikh student to attend class without her turban.

The government later clarified to the court on February 22 that curbs on religious attire as prescribed by the pre-university college department in a February 5 order would not apply to private, minority-run institutions.

Several students from minority communities at Mount Carmel College said that pre-university (Classes 11 and 12) students were now being permitted to attend class with their headscarves on.

“When the college reopened last month (on February 16), the principal and staff went to all the classes and asked girls in the hijab and other religious attire not to wear them inside classrooms. Now, after the latest order, we are allowed to wear hijabs, headscarves and other religious attire along with our uniform,” said a student from Mount Carmel Pre-university College.



“We can comfortably wear hijabs now. The teachers and the pre-university department had no objections. It was the high court’s order that they implemented earlier. We do have a uniform and we are allowed to wear religious attire, but burqas are not allowed inside classrooms,” said another first-year pre-university student.

And an undergraduate student said, “Only during the examinations were we told not to wear headscarves, in order to prevent malpractices.”