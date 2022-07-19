Bengaluru: Minor taken into custody for sending hoax bomb threat email to school

Bengaluru police have taken a minor boy into custody for allegedly sending an email with a hoax bomb threat to his school. The police said the minor took the step in order to postpone some scheduled examinations.

West Division DCP Laxman Nimbargi confirmed the development and added that a probe was underway.

The authorities at National Hill View Public School in RR Nagar reportedly received the email late on Sunday evening, but it came to their notice Monday morning.

The school is owned by Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and has around 2,000 students from Classes I to XII. After receiving the threat, the bomb squad had evacuated the school and carried out a search on the premises. Normal classes at the school resumed Tuesday.

Notably, in April this year, as many as 16 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threat emails. The police later found that a minor from Tamil Nadu was sending out those emails.