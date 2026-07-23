Bengaluru minister calls for Rs 5,000 fine on vehicles riding on footpath

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda (left) on Wednesday wrote a letter to the state transport minister urging him to hike the penalty for those riding vehicles on footpaths to Rs 5,000. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday wrote to Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh B S, urging him to hike the penalty for those riding vehicles on footpaths to Rs 5,000.

At present, the penalty for riding on footpaths in Karnataka is Rs 500.

The letter comes at a time when the Safe Footpath campaign, a drive to remove encroachments from footpaths across the city, is in progress as part of the Supreme Court’s directions to safeguard the public’s right to walk.

Gowda, while chairing a meeting with officers of Bengaluru Traffic Police and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), earlier in the day, said, “Motorists are riding on the cleared footpaths without any fear of consequences, and several people have already complained. If accidents involving pedestrians occur because vehicles are on footpaths, who will be held responsible?”