BWSSB to install ‘mini water tanks’ in Bengaluru neighbourhoods; mandatory field duty for engineers to prevent 2025-like crisis

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With summer approaching, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has decided to install ‘mini water tanks’ in areas likely to face shortages.
On Thursday, BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar said the board is prepared to tackle any water crisis this summer. Last year, several parts of Bengaluru were severely affected by water scarcity.
Manohar chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials at the BWSSB head office to assess the summer preparedness.
Speaking after the meeting, Manohar said the Board has already identified high-density areas and localities likely to face water shortages. He added that BWSSB has decided to install ‘mini water tanks’ (Sintex tanks) in these locations to mitigate scarcity and ensure free access to drinking water for residents.
Manohar issued strict instructions on the logistics for filling these tanks, emphasising that priority must be given to BWSSB’s own tankers and the ‘Sanchari Cauvery’ mobile tankers. He clarified that private tankers should be hired only on a rental basis, as a last resort in unavoidable circumstances.
Warning against any negligence in summer management, the BWSSB chairman instructed all chief engineers, assistant executive engineers (AEEs), and water inspectors to leave their offices and be present in the field to actively oversee and manage the situation.
“Officials must visit their respective jurisdictions daily, assess the ground reality, and ensure that water reaches the identified areas without fail,” Manohar said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Forbes has released their 2026 edition of America's Greatest Innovators, with Elon Musk taking the top spot for his five multibillion-dollar companies. The list also includes Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, with one Indian-American billionaire at the #10th spot.