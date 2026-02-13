BWSSB to install ‘mini water tanks’ in Bengaluru neighbourhoods; mandatory field duty for engineers to prevent 2025-like crisis

Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar said the board is prepared to tackle any water crisis this summer. Last year, several parts of Bengaluru were severely affected by water scarcity. (Source: PTI)

With summer approaching, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has decided to install ‘mini water tanks’ in areas likely to face shortages.

On Thursday, BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar said the board is prepared to tackle any water crisis this summer. Last year, several parts of Bengaluru were severely affected by water scarcity.

Manohar chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials at the BWSSB head office to assess the summer preparedness.

Speaking after the meeting, Manohar said the Board has already identified high-density areas and localities likely to face water shortages. He added that BWSSB has decided to install ‘mini water tanks’ (Sintex tanks) in these locations to mitigate scarcity and ensure free access to drinking water for residents.