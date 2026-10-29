Who attacked whom? Bengaluru police probe clash over ‘Bangladeshi migrants’

The Bengaluru police have registered an FIR following a complaint by a right-wing Hindu activist alleging that he and his associates were assaulted by migrant workers in Hulimangala, amid a counter-complaint that the activist’s group trespassed into their settlement, assaulted residents, and demanded money.

In his complaint, activist and Bengaluru-based doctor Nagendrappa T said an unidentified person called him on October 28, claiming that Bangladeshi nationals were illegally living in Shikaripalya. He said he went to the area around 4.30 pm with three members of his organisation. According to his complaint, some workers approached them, and a confrontation broke out, during which the group was allegedly pelted with stones and glass pieces.

Nagendra further alleged that as they tried to leave, around 100 people chased them, knocked them down and kicked them on their heads, legs, chests and backs. He also alleged that members of his group were threatened with death.

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The Hebbagodi police lodged an FIR against unidentified people under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, among others.

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Residents allege threat, assault and extortion

In a separate complaint submitted to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, Syed Imtiyaz, a resident of Hulimangala, has alleged that Nagendra and his group entered the settlement, demanded identity documents while claiming to be police personnel, and assaulted men and women.

It was not immediately clear whether a counter-FIR would be registered based on this complaint.

Imtiyaz alleged that Nagendra and six others arrived in two cars and forcibly entered the premises. They allegedly demanded identity documents and Rs 5-6 lakh from the residents. The complainant alleged that women and four young men were assaulted despite the residents producing the requested documents.

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Children kicked, a resident claims

The residents claimed they moved to Bengaluru from West Bengal and had documents to establish their identities.

A resident told The Indian Express that women and children were inside the houses when the group entered and demanded Aadhaar cards. “When the women produced their Aadhaar cards and documents related to the SIR in West Bengal, the group allegedly threw the documents away and assaulted them. When the children intervened, they were also kicked and assaulted,” the resident alleged.

A migrant worker was allegedly admitted to PES Hospital with a fracture.

The residents also alleged that when other workers rushed to the spot, Nagendra and the others fled. They claimed that police personnel who arrived after the emergency helpline 112 was alerted took some of the workers with them based on allegations that they had assaulted the activists.

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Social activist raises concerns

The incident has raised questions over the targeting of the settlement despite Operation Mukta, a police drive conducted in August to identify suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Residents and social activist Kaleem Ullah, who works with migrant communities, said the workers had been identified as migrants from West Bengal during the exercise and questioned why they were subjected to further scrutiny.

Last week, the Karnataka High Court quashed two FIRs registered against Nagendrappa T, who had alerted the police to the alleged presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city. The court also directed the state government to constitute and operationalise district-level committees within three months in accordance with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ standard operating procedure on illegal immigration.