Migrant workers robbed at knifepoint, forced to transfer cash via UPI in Bengaluru

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Four migrant workers from West Bengal were allegedly robbed of cash, mobile phones and money from a digital wallet by a group of unidentified men at knifepoint near Bettadasanapura in Bengaluru’s Electronics City Sunday evening, the police said.
According to the FIR registered on June 29, the complainant, Sabir Shaik, 20, and his friends, Yunus, 25, Irfan Shaik, 19, and Owaidur Islam Laskar, 18, have been living in Bengaluru for the past eight months and work under a contractor.
In his complaint, Sabir alleged that at around 6.30 pm on June 28, the four were sitting near Bettadasanapura after returning from work when three unidentified men approached them. While Sabir was speaking on his mobile phone, the men allegedly claimed that his friends had called them. When he denied knowing them, they asked him to show photographs of his friends on his phone.
After looking at the photographs, the accused allegedly snatched Sabir’s mobile phone and walked towards the rear of a nearby temple. When Sabir followed them, demanding the return of his phone, his friends arrived at the spot.
The accused allegedly threatened the four with a knife, a wooden club and an iron rod, assaulted two of them and demanded money. They allegedly fled with Rs 10,000 in cash, four mobile phones, as well as the victims’ SIM cards.
The complainant further alleged that the accused forced him to unlock his PhonePe account and transferred Rs 488 from it to another account before fleeing. They also allegedly threatened the victims with dire consequences if they approached the police.
The victims later informed their employer and filed a complaint with the Electronics City police. A case has been registered for robbery and dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt.
“Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the accused,” a police officer said. Further investigations are underway.
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