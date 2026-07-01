Migrant workers robbed at knifepoint, forced to transfer cash via UPI in Bengaluru

Four migrant workers from West Bengal were allegedly robbed of cash, mobile phones and money from a digital wallet by a group of unidentified men at knifepoint near Bettadasanapura in Bengaluru’s Electronics City Sunday evening, the police said.

According to the FIR registered on June 29, the complainant, Sabir Shaik, 20, and his friends, Yunus, 25, Irfan Shaik, 19, and Owaidur Islam Laskar, 18, have been living in Bengaluru for the past eight months and work under a contractor.

In his complaint, Sabir alleged that at around 6.30 pm on June 28, the four were sitting near Bettadasanapura after returning from work when three unidentified men approached them. While Sabir was speaking on his mobile phone, the men allegedly claimed that his friends had called them. When he denied knowing them, they asked him to show photographs of his friends on his phone.