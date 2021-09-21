Bengaluru Metro’s tunnel boring machine Urja to achieve breakthrough tomorrow in presence of CM Bommai

Bengaluru Metro’s tunnel boring machine (TBM) Urja, drilling between Cantonment station and Shivaji Nagar station, will achieve a breakthrough on Wednesday at 10 am in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Urja, drilling a distance of 855 metres for over a year now, will be the first TBM to achieve a breakthrough on Namma Metro’s Pink Line from Kalenga Agrahara to Nagawara (21 km), according to officials.

“Urja is making a breakthrough at 10 AM in the presence of the chief minister. This breakthrough is an important development in tunnel work of Namma Metro Phase II project,” said Anjum Parwez, managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

Urja is around 102 metres long and costs Rs 70 crore. Officials said that another machine Vindhya is also building a parallel tunnel, which is a few meters away.

Urja, deployed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), was the first TBM to commence drilling works in August 2020 and it was supposed to be completed in nine months. But due to Covid-19, the work was delayed, said BMRCL officials.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, BMRCL chief PRO BL Yeshwanth Chavan said, “for Namma Metro pink line underground station project, we have deployed nine TBMs for the tunnel work which is from Dairy Circle to Nagawara 14-km stretch. Among the nine, seven TBMs are working now.”

According to a BMRCL newsletter shared by officials in August, Bhadra TBM is drilling from Venkateshpura Station to retrieval shaft and has completed 84 metres. Tunga is drilling in the same direction and has completed 65.8 metres. Avni is drilling from Shivaji Nagar to Rashtriya Military School and has completed 636.6 metres. Lavi is drilling in the same direction and has completed 349.8 metres while Rudra is drilling from South Ramp to Dairy Circle and has completed 340.2 metres. Varada is drilling from Rashtriya Military School to Langford metro station and has completed 436 metres. Vamika is drilling in the same direction and has completed 140 metres.