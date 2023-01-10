scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Bengaluru Metro’s never-ending tale of tragedy

The construction for Bengaluru Metro started in April 2007 and the city now has a 55.6km operational metro line and another 116.86km metro line is under construction.

In April 2021, Nagaraj, 65, mistakenly fell into the utility shaft of Yelachenahalli Metro station thinking it was the washroom, and died on the spot. (Express photo, file)
Listen to this article
Bengaluru Metro’s never-ending tale of tragedy
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A mother and her toddler son died after an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru Tuesday. This is the latest incident in a series of accidents involving the ongoing Metro construction work in India’s IT capital.

In December 2020, Santosh Hansda, 21, who worked as a laborer with the BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited), died after a 16mm cable pierced his head. Santosh was assigned to cable stressing work and he was busy working on a 30 feet tall metro pillar when a wedge plate fell on the other side and put pressure on the machine.

The cable jutted out and pierced Santosh’s head. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. In February 2020, Metro worker Srikakulam, 56, died while he was carrying out work related to the installation of an escalator at Pattanagere Metro station. He died after falling to the ground from the concourse level.

In April 2021, Nagaraj, 65, mistakenly fell into the utility shaft of Yelachenahalli Metro station thinking it was the washroom, and died on the spot. There were no signages near the shaft.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
More from Bangalore

In July 2013, Govinda Raj, 47, who was overseeing the lifting of the frame for the construction of the emergency staircase at Peenya Industrial area metro station, was hit by a six-tonne iron frame lifted by a crane and died on the spot. There were also road accidents owing to the barricading of roads for the construction of the Metro. The construction for Bengaluru Metro started in April 2007 and the city now has a 55.6km operational metro line and another 116.86km metro line is under construction.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 16:31 IST
Next Story

Prince Harry opens up about seeking therapy in his memoir

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close