Bengaluru Metro’s never-ending tale of tragedy

A mother and her toddler son died after an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru Tuesday. This is the latest incident in a series of accidents involving the ongoing Metro construction work in India’s IT capital.

In December 2020, Santosh Hansda, 21, who worked as a laborer with the BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited), died after a 16mm cable pierced his head. Santosh was assigned to cable stressing work and he was busy working on a 30 feet tall metro pillar when a wedge plate fell on the other side and put pressure on the machine.

The cable jutted out and pierced Santosh’s head. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. In February 2020, Metro worker Srikakulam, 56, died while he was carrying out work related to the installation of an escalator at Pattanagere Metro station. He died after falling to the ground from the concourse level.

In April 2021, Nagaraj, 65, mistakenly fell into the utility shaft of Yelachenahalli Metro station thinking it was the washroom, and died on the spot. There were no signages near the shaft.

In July 2013, Govinda Raj, 47, who was overseeing the lifting of the frame for the construction of the emergency staircase at Peenya Industrial area metro station, was hit by a six-tonne iron frame lifted by a crane and died on the spot. There were also road accidents owing to the barricading of roads for the construction of the Metro. The construction for Bengaluru Metro started in April 2007 and the city now has a 55.6km operational metro line and another 116.86km metro line is under construction.