Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Bengaluru metro’s KR Puram-Whitefield stretch to be open in March: MD

BMRCL MD Anjum Parvez says safety inspection is expected to begin from February 16.

Bengaluru metro's KR Puram-Whitefield line is aimed at reducing the travel time to 24 minutes, which otherwise would take over one hour by road. (File)
The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has invited the commissioner of metro rail safety to inspect the metro work between KR Puram and Whitefield, which is expected to be thrown open in March, according to BMRCL MD Anjum Parvez.

The inspection work will include checking of tracks, station safety, signalling, electrical establishment on the stretch. “We have submitted all the required documents related to the metro work on this stretch to the metro rail safety commission. The commissioner is expected to start the inspection work on February 16 and submit the report in four to five days. After that we will begin our trial runs. We are expecting the stretch to be ready for operations from March this year,” said Parvez.

While the KR Puram-Whitefield stretch is part of the phase 1 metro work of the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield stretch, the phase 2 metro work between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli will start only by June. “Under phase 2 we still have a major challenge to address, which is the railway crossing line near the Baiyappanahalli depot. Once the work is completed, we can expect the operations to start in June. Until then, we will be arranging BMTC feeder buses from KR Puram to Baiyappanahalli, for passengers who want to travel beyond KR Puram from Whitefield,” said Parvez.

Meanwhile, the KR Puram-Whitefield line is also aimed at reducing the travel time to 24 minutes, which otherwise would take over one hour by road. The stretch, which includes 12 stations, will also have a direct walkway access to the Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL) campus at the Pattandur Agrahara metro station. A memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday between BMRCL and ITPL to provide direct access from the concourse level of the Pattandur Agrahara station to International Tech Park, Bengaluru (ITPB) through a walkway.

The construction of the access infrastructure will be carried out by the ITPL as per the designs approved by the BMRCL. This aims to help over 55,000 employees working on the ITPB campus to access their office straight from the metro station without crossing the road. This is the first such agreement on the Baiyapanahalli-Whitefield line, a release from the BMRCL said.

As a result, working professionals can directly access their campus from the metro stations. However, the direct access way will be open only after the operations between KR Puram and Whitefield begin, according to BMRCL officials. The much-awaited, extended purple line between Baiyapanahalli and Whitefield is expected to benefit around 3 lakh passengers.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 18:17 IST
