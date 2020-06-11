Bengaluru: BMTC employee tests positive for Covid-19, contact tracing underway

According to BMTC officials, the employee was admitted to a designated-COVID hospital in the city soon after his test results were confirmed. According to BMTC officials, the employee was admitted to a designated-COVID hospital in the city soon after his test results were confirmed.

With an employee testing positive for coronavirus, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has begun contact tracing of its passengers and has assured all safety measures to minimise the risk of the spread of the virus.

According to BMTC officials, the employee was admitted to a designated-COVID hospital in the city soon after his test results were confirmed.

“The employee had a travel history to Kalaburagi and Vijayapura and was on leave for three days before he got himself tested on June 10 in Bengaluru,” an official told indianexpress.com.

The official also claimed that the employee did not have any symptoms of fever or health issues.

Besides this, a statement issued by the corporation said that the workplace had been disinfected and sanitised as per prescribed norms. “BMTC has taken all needful measures to ensure the safety of its employees and the travelling public,” the statement read.

According to officials from the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the contact tracing process is now underway. “All contacts identified will be tested as per protocol,” a health officer in charge of Bengaluru Urban district said.

As many 42 new coronavirus cases of the total 120 in the state on Wednesday were reported from the capital city.

BMTC had begun operating bus services in the city on May 18 in tune with the Centre and the state’s latest lockdown norms. The corporation has adopted various safety measures, including the introduction of contactless digital ticketing and wearing of masks for all passengers to board the bus.

To avoid crowding, the corporation has advised citizens not to board a bus if seats are not available. Further, dedicated doors for boarding (rear door) and off-boarding (front door) have also been assigned.

While the crew was also directed to wear masks and use sanitisers at regular intervals, they were also made to ensure those suffering from fever and other ailments are not allowed on the bus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.