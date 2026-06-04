Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line may boost health, reduce pollution exposure: IISc study

The IISc data found that 83 per cent of commuters expressed willingness to adopt the Metro as a means of transport, indicating a desire for sustainable public transport. (Express/ File pic)

The Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line could potentially have positive effects on health and quality of life for the thousands of commuters who use it everyday, according to a study backed by Biocon and released by a team from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.

The report, titled ‘Assessing the Impact of Yellow Line Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) System on Public Health and Quality of Life: A Sustainable Urban Mobility Perspective,’ involved an examination of 600 commuters and residents near the Yellow line, with surveys before and after the line was operationalised.

The data analysis from the IISc team found 83 per cent expressed willingness to adopt the Metro as a means of transport, indicating a desire for sustainable public transport.