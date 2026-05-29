Bengaluru Metro work to trigger traffic curbs near Marathahalli Bridge tomorrow

The Bengaluru traffic police have announced temporary restrictions on the movement of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) on Varthur Main Road near Marathahalli Bridge in view of Metro construction work.

According to the police, the restrictions will be in effect from 11 pm on May 30 till 6 am on May 31 within the limits of the HAL Airport traffic police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic East) Sahil Bagla appealed to motorists and the public to cooperate during the restriction period to ensure smooth traffic movement and facilitate the Metro work.

The police said movement of HGVs from HAL towards Varthur and Whitefield via Marathahalli Bridge and Varthur Main Road will be prohibited during the period. Similarly, movement of heavy vehicles from Varthur and Whitefield towards HAL through the same stretch will also be restricted.