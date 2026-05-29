Bengaluru Metro work to trigger traffic curbs near Marathahalli Bridge tomorrow

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The Bengaluru traffic police have announced temporary restrictions on the movement of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) on Varthur Main Road near Marathahalli Bridge in view of Metro construction work.
According to the police, the restrictions will be in effect from 11 pm on May 30 till 6 am on May 31 within the limits of the HAL Airport traffic police station.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic East) Sahil Bagla appealed to motorists and the public to cooperate during the restriction period to ensure smooth traffic movement and facilitate the Metro work.
The police said movement of HGVs from HAL towards Varthur and Whitefield via Marathahalli Bridge and Varthur Main Road will be prohibited during the period. Similarly, movement of heavy vehicles from Varthur and Whitefield towards HAL through the same stretch will also be restricted.
The traffic police have issued alternative routes for heavy vehicles. Vehicles travelling from HAL towards Varthur and Whitefield have been advised to take a left turn near Marathahalli Bridge Junction and proceed via Ashwathnagar Service Road and Outer Ring Road, before taking a U-turn at Karthiknagar Junction and reconnecting to Varthur Main Road through Kalamandir Junction.
Similarly, vehicles travelling from Varthur and Whitefield towards HAL have been directed to continue via Outer Ring Road towards Kadubeesanahalli Junction, take a U-turn, and proceed through the service road before rejoining Varthur Main Road.
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