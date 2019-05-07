Bengaluru Metro set to introduce Common Mobility Card to be used in buses on pilot basis

To facilitate improved mobility within Bengaluru, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is planning to implement the Common Mobility Card system, which would allow citizens to travel on Namma Metro and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) using a single card.

On a pilot basis, the BMRCL will launch the system at Baiyappanahalli and Kempegowda metro stations. The Corporation further plans to install new upgraded Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates on the states by the end of September.

Based on the success of common cards in these stations, BMRCL will implement the common mobility system across all the metro station.

A senior official from BMRCL said that in a recent meeting held in New Delhi with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) a presentation on the implementation of the common mobility system across the country was made.

The card which is currently used by the Namma Metro and the proposed Common Mobility Card works on different technologies, hence there is a need to replace the AFC gates with a new technology to use the Common Mobility Cards.

“On a trial basis, we will implement the system in Baiyappanahalli and Kempegowda metro stations and in phase manner, we will start implementing the new card system in all the 40 metro stations,” BMRCL PRO Yashwant Chavan told indianexpress.com. Namma Metro will implement the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system at all the 62 stations of the upcoming Phase 2 project when inaugurated in 2022.

The BEL will provide the technology to BMRCL and BMTC. Both organisations have to make changes in their existing software to use each other’s cards. In the bus, the conductors ticketing machine will recognize the card and generate tickets.

On March 5, the One Nation One Card was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is the first National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) that will enable people to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including metro services and toll tax, across the country and withdraw money from the same card.

Delhi had in August 2018 introduced the Common mobility Cards which were widely used in transportation services. The cards were used to pay for around 9.18 lakh trips made in buses in the national capital between September and November 2018, as per data shared by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).