Bengaluru Metro to start commercial operations on Mysore Road-Kengeri stretch in June

The new section is expected to have a daily ridership of around 75,000.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Thursday confirmed that commercial operations on its Purple Line between Mysore Road and Kengeri will begin next month.

“The Reach-2 Extension Line between Mysore Road and Kengeri of a total length of 7.53 kilometre is scheduled for commercial operation in June 2021. This section will have six stations, namely Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri,” BMRCL MD Rakesh Singh said. He added that the new section is expected to have a daily ridership of around 75,000.

As trains start plying on the new stretch, travel time between Mysuru Road and Kengeri is expected to be around 15 minutes.

After inspecting the ongoing works at the Kengeri metro station, Singh said that the civil and system works were nearing completion at the station building and the viaduct. “This section will also be the first in Bengaluru to have AFC (automated fare collection) system compatible with NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) and QR code scanners,” Singh explained.

Further, BMRCL officials clarified that a parking facility will be provided at Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and Jnanabharathi and a two-level parking at Kengeri Bus Terminal, with a bus bay at both sides of the station. All stations except Kengeri Bus Terminal will provide passengers with the facility to cross roads. “With Kengeri Bus Terminal Station located off the road, a foot overbridge will connect the station to the adjacent BMTC bus depot. The facility for road-crossing there will be provided later,” the official said.

With the new stretch becoming operational, a passenger would have to pay Rs 56 to travel between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri –– the two stations located at different ends of the Purple Line. However, the longest one could cover by traveling in metro along the new stretch will be between Kengeri and Silk Institute (Green Line) stations. For this, a ticket would cost Rs 60.