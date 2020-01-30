Bengaluru Metro to install Automatic Fare Collection system by March

The AFC systems will be provided by the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC). Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP The AFC systems will be provided by the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC). Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP

In a bid to facilitate improved mobility within Bengaluru, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is installing Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) systems on a trial basis at Baiyappanahalli, Mysuru Road and Majestic metro stations. The implementation of the Common Mobility Card system would allow citizens to travel on Namma Metro and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) using a single card.

According to the BMRCL officials, the Namma Metro will install new upgraded AFC gates at the station by March. Based on the success of common cards in these stations, BMRCL will implement the common mobility system across all the metro stations.

The AFC systems will be provided by the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC).

“On a trial basis, we will implement the system in Baiyappanahalli, Mysuru Road and Kempegowda metro stations in purple lines and in phase manner, we will start implementing the new card system in all the 40 metro stations,” BMRCL Managing director Ajay Seth told indianexpress.com.

Namma Metro will implement the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system at all the 62 stations of the upcoming Phase 2 project when inaugurated in 2022.

The cards can be used in any metro stations in the country once the BMTC also adopts the system, this card will be very useful for the commuters,” he added. The BEL will provide the technology to BMRCL and BMTC. Both organisations have to make changes in their existing software to use each other’s cards. On the bus, the conductors ticketing machine will recognize the card and generate tickets.

“The BMTC will also implement the NCMC. The officials are preparing a tender within15 days, corporation will call the tender for the same,” said BMTC MD C. Shikha.

On March 5, 2019, the One Nation One Card was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is the first National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) that will enable people to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including metro services and toll tax, across the country and withdraw money from the same card.

Delhi had in August 2018 introduced the Common mobility Cards which were widely used in transportation services. The cards were used to pay for around 9.18 lakh trips made in buses in the national capital between September and November 2018, as per data shared by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd