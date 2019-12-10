Bengaluru Metro to extend operation timings till midnight from Jan 1, 2020

The extension in timings has come out as good news for passengers who have been demanding the same for long. The extension in timings has come out as good news for passengers who have been demanding the same for long.

Beginning January 1, 2020, Namma Metro services in Bengaluru will go on till 12 midnight. Confirming this development, officials of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the last set of metro trains will leave from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (where Purple Line and Green Line converge) at 12 midnight.

These trains will ply on all four directions – towards Mysuru Road, Baiyyappanahalli, Nagasandra, and Yelachenahalli.

According to a statement released by the BMRCL on Tuesday, the last train from Mysore Road, from January 1, will leave from Mysore Road station at 11.40 pm, while the same from Baiyyappanahalli will be at 11.35 pm.

At the same time, the last train from Nagasandra will leave at 11.25 pm while the last train from Yelachenahalli will commence the journey at 11.35 pm.

“The last trains from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station – Majestic Interchange will leave at 12.00 midnight in all four directions after ensuring no passengers are left out at this station,” BMRCL CPRO Yashvanth Chavan said.

“Metro’s availability until midnight will help frequent passengers like us a lot of money. We are often forced to take a cab after 11 pm if we get caught up in the city with some work or meetings. Travelling by metro is a safer and faster mode of transport for many, especially for people like me who live in the outskirts of the city,” Hitha Mahendra, a resident of Nayandahalli said.

