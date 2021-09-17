scorecardresearch
Friday, September 17, 2021
Bengaluru metro to operate till 10 pm daily from September 18

While making the announcement on Friday, the managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Anjum Parwez, said: “Bengaluru Metro will operate trains from 6am to 10pm from Saturday.”

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: September 17, 2021 8:28:21 pm
The last train from all four terminal stations will start at 9.30pm. (File Photo/Representational)

“The last train from all four terminal stations will start at 9.30 pm,” he added.

Revenue minister R Ashoka had said on Thursday that the government would soon take a call on extending the timings of metro trains. “I am aware that stopping metro services at 8pm is creating problems for citizens. I will discuss this issue with the chief minister and a decision will be taken in a few days,” he had told reporters.

Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan had also met Anjum Parwez on Thursday to hand over a petition seeking an extension of train services from 5am to 10pm.

At present, Metro trains operate between 7am and 8pm owing to the Covid-19 situation. Before the pandemic broke out, metro services in the Karnataka capital used to start at 5am.

BMRCL officials said the number of passengers has increased by 5-8% after the Kengeri-Baiyappanahalli stretch was opened to the public on August 30. Notably, before the pandemic struck, the Namma Metro saw a daily ridership of around five lakh passengers, which has now fallen to 1.75 lakh passengers.

