Monday, August 22, 2022

Bengaluru Metro: TBM Vindhya covered 900 metres before breakthrough at proposed Pottery Town station

On June 30, Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Urja had achieved breakthrough at the proposed Pottery Town station after tunnelling through a parallel stretch from Cantonment station.

The BMRCL said the work began on February 15 and took nearly 184 days.

After six months of underground drilling, Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Vindhya completed 900 metres of tunnelling work from the proposed Cantonment Metro station in Bengaluru and achieved breakthrough at the Pottery Town station on August 18, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has said. In a statement, the BMRCL said the work began on February 15 and took nearly 184 days.

Officials said the Metro work on the stretch is progressing along expected lines. With the completion of tunnelling work on this section, TBM Vindhya has tunnelled a total distance of 1,755 metres for the Metro construction in Bengaluru.

TBM Urja also completed 900 metres of tunnelling from Cantonment station towards Pottery Town Station on June 30. Work for the same had started on December 22 last year. Work under TBM Vindhya was being carried out parallel to this.

Nine TBMs, including Vindhya and Urja, have been commissioned for the completion of the 13.8 km stretch of the underground corridor on the Nagawara-Kalena Agrahara (formerly Gottigere) line of Phase II. There will be 18 stations on this line. L&T, along with BMRCL, had commissioned TBM Vindhya in October 2020.

More from Bangalore

A BMRCL official said that the dismantling of TBM Vindhya would be done by January 2023. “This is a remarkable achievement given that Bengaluru has a tough geological condition. It is a mix of hard rock, boulders etc,” the official added. The machine would be brought from the Southern End of Pottery Town station to the Northern End using power jacks before being dismantled.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 01:16:53 pm
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
