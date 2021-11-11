Bengaluru Metro’s tunnel boring machine Varada completes work

Bengaluru Metro’s tunnel boring machine (TBM) Varada, which was launched in March this year at the Rashtriya Military School station in Vellara, reached Langford Town station Thursday after completing tunnelling works through a length of 594 metres.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) said another machine TBM Rudra, launched at South Ramp in April, reached Dairy Circle Station on Thursday after carrying out tunnelling works through a distance of 614 metres. “At present, TBM Rudra is driving through the station for further drive between Dairy Circle station and Lakkasandra station,” BMRCL officials said.

TBM Urja, which was drilling between Cantonment station and Shivaji Nagar station, achieved a breakthrough in September in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Urja, drilling a distance of 855 metres for over a year, was the first TBM to achieve a breakthrough on Namma Metro’s Pink Line from Kalenga Agrahara to Nagawara (21 km).

According to a BMRCL newsletter shared by officials in August, Bhadra TBM is drilling from Venkateshpura station to the retrieval shaft (deep excavations that provide access points for TBMs) and has completed 84 metres. Tunga is drilling in the same direction and has completed 65.8 metres.

Avni is drilling from Shivaji Nagar to Rashtriya Military School and has completed 636.6 metres. Lavi and Vamika are drilling in the same direction and have completed 349.8 metres and 140 metres, respectively.